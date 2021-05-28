Poshmark Recommends 3 Listing Tools for Boosting Sales

In an email to customers this week, Poshmark encouraged sellers to use three tools available in the listing flow “to increase sales and make you cash.” The three tools are Style Tags, Price Suggester, and “Seller Discounted Shipping.”

Poshmarks said “Style Tags” are the newest way for buyers to find items – “Simply add style descriptors (think silhouette, trend, aesthetic, etc.) directly to your listings so it’s easier for buyers to search and find your items.”

Price Suggester can help sellers find an optimal price for items based on similar sold listings on Poshmark. “To use this feature, just fill in the title, category, and original price of your listing and the price range will automatically populate.”

And Poshmark encouraged sellers to lower shipping by offering shipping discounts using the Seller Discounted Shipping tool.

While it takes time to create tags, and acumen to price items, the Seller Discounted Shipping tool has a direct impact on a seller’s profit margin.

Poshmark also noted in a blog post on Wednesday that it was celebrating the 2-year anniversary of Poshmark Canada, boasting that over 2.5 million Canadian users have listed nearly half a billion dollars worth of inventory.

“Since we launched in May 2019, we have rerouted over 200k pounds from landfills in jeans alone, extending the lifespan of the items we own and reducing our environmental impact, while supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs and shoppers.”