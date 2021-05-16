Sendle Runs $1 Shipping Promo for New Shippers

Sendle says small businesses can ship packages for $1 this week as part of a special promotion. Obviously there are restrictions with which sellers should familiarize themselves.

Sendle is an Australian shipping service that has expanded to the US. It is not a shipping carrier – it partners with carriers and couriers and explains, “We automatically match you with the best door-to-door shipping service based on what works best for your particular shipment.”

It recently brought on a new Chief Logistics Officer, Dennis Oates, who spent 16 years with FedEx and 5 years at Amazon “where he made bold improvements to Amazon’s logistics operations around the world.”

The $1 shipping promotion runs May 17 – 21 and is for new customers. The promotion is limited to 20 packages/day for each of the 5 days and 100 packages in total for each customer.

Only domestic package deliveries for packages weighing up to 10 lbs and 518 cubic inches qualify.

(The promotion automatically expire after 50,000 packages are booked.)

Sendle’s homepage explains its service offers “integrations and easy connection” with ecommerce platforms including eBay, Shopify, Woo Commerce, Etsy, Easyship, Shippo, Kidizen, and Cerqular.

You can read more about Sendle on the FAQs page on its website, and be sure to read the promotion terms for full details and restrictions.