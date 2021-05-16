Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Sendle Runs $1 Shipping Promo for New Shippers

Ina Steiner
Sendle
Sendle

Sendle says small businesses can ship packages for $1 this week as part of a special promotion. Obviously there are restrictions with which sellers should familiarize themselves.

Sendle is an Australian shipping service that has expanded to the US. It is not a shipping carrier – it partners with carriers and couriers and explains, “We automatically match you with the best door-to-door shipping service based on what works best for your particular shipment.”

It recently brought on a new Chief Logistics Officer, Dennis Oates, who spent 16 years with FedEx and 5 years at Amazon “where he made bold improvements to Amazon’s logistics operations around the world.”

The $1 shipping promotion runs May 17 – 21 and is for new customers. The promotion is limited to 20 packages/day for each of the 5 days and 100 packages in total for each customer.

Only domestic package deliveries for packages weighing up to 10 lbs and 518 cubic inches qualify.

(The promotion automatically expire after 50,000 packages are booked.)

Sendle’s homepage explains its service offers “integrations and easy connection” with ecommerce platforms including eBay, Shopify, Woo Commerce, Etsy, Easyship, Shippo, Kidizen, and Cerqular.

You can read more about Sendle on the FAQs page on its website, and be sure to read the promotion terms for full details and restrictions.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply