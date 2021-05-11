Etsy Bans Gun Parts and Accessories on May 25

“As of May 25, 2021, we will no longer accommodate any gun parts or accessories that attach to a firearm. We take protecting our marketplace very seriously and work hard to balance the enforcement of our policies with the unique variety of handmade items our sellers contribute to the marketplace.”

That’s an excerpt of an email some sellers received from Etsy today. “I’m currently selling wooden grips for guns under the category that Etsy setup for them,” a seller wrote on the Etsy boards. “Does Etsy now consider them forbidden under this new rule. If so, I need to quickly find another place to list my items.”

The seller updated the post with an answer he received from an Etsy staff member confirming it could “no longer accommodate these products in our marketplace.”

A number of sellers advised those impacted by the new policy to download their listings, warning that they would disappear once the policy was enacted. One seller wrote, “It really is best to begin exporting any info/photos you wish to save now. I’d also let any regular customers know you will be relocating your items/shop.”

Some sellers who said they received the notification from Etsy said the “gun” related items they sell are not “gun accessories.”

“I sell cufflinks that have shotgun shell caps. I also sell tie clips that have a small image of a shotgun on them,” one seller said. “Their email mentions gun parts but are they going to distinguish between things that are actually part of a weapon and things that are decorative jewelry? We need some clarification here, Etsy!!!”

Another seller who designs and makes grips for 1911 pistols made a case for Etsy to consider carefully how it rolls out the new policy:

Pistol Grips Policy Clarification Request

I recently received an email stating some of our listings may be in violation of Etsy policies after May 25th.

We sell decorative pistol grips for 1911 pistols. We are a small shop making a high quality product in the U.S.A.

We put a great deal of care into making these from design, material selection, machining all the way through to hand finishing.

We feel we are the epitome of what Etsy sellers were supposed to be.

Our products is decorative in nature and happens to mount on a pistol which is a part of American history. There is a large demand for these with over 4000 current listings.

The type of pistol our grips mount to is not and will not be a part of any future assault weapons ban as the pistol itself has a 7 round capacity.

I hope Etsy takes care in rolling out their new policy and puts a little bit of research into it as they are affecting some successful American small businesses who have worked hard to get where they are at.

From a business perspective, firearm sales are increasing year over year and doing so in traditionally liberal areas as well. Creating a policy which will restrict Etsy sellers from a market that continues to expand should be given some real though prior to rolling out.

Best regards,

Aett Armorers Team

Etsy prohibits the sale of weapons, including guns, on its marketplace, but nowhere on the policy page could we find a mention the new ban on gun parts and accessories on Tuesday evening.

It’s clear from discussion board posts that Etsy took sellers affected by the new policy by surprise – and it’s giving them only two weeks to prepare.