eBay Lowers Fees for Cheap Tech in Australia

eBay lowered commission fees for sellers making sales of “low value” tech items and home appliances in Australia. “As part of our ongoing commitment to making selling tech easier for our retailers, we’re excited to announce that for Managed Payment sellers we will be removing the $250 threshold for Tier 1 tech items,” the marketplace announced on Thursday.

The lower fees apply to eBay sellers with Store subscriptions who are signed up to Managed Payments.

“For every Tier 1 tech item you sell under $250, you’ll receive almost 30% off your Final Value Fees,” eBay announced. “The reduction in fees applies to items like mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles and home appliances under $250.”

Sellers can read the full announcement on the eBay board, which includes links to more information about the categories affected.