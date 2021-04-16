Here’s What Etsy’s ‘This week in your shop’ Emails Look Like

Yesterday we reported on Etsy’s announcement of a new Weekly Performance Report that it was sending to sellers via email. Today, a seller forwarded us a copy of their report.

The subject line read: “(Redacted shop name): This week in your shop.”

And here’s what was inside the email (we redacted the seller’s identifiable information as noted):

This week in your shop

Weekly performance and personalized insights for (redacted shop name)

(Redacted number) new orders

Check your stats to see what’s popular in your shop (link)

(Redacted number) visits to your shop

Start an Etsy Ads campaign to bring more traffic to your shop (link)

(Redacted number) new reviews

See out tips for getting great reviews (link)

“Visit Shop Manager” button

That summary of the seller’s shop data was followed by editorial content:

“Celebrating Earth Day with Copenhagen Collected

“Learn how freelance archeologist and vintage collector Alva Mac Gowan attracts shoppers with a focus on quality and sustainability. Read more (link)”

“Tip of the Week: Refresh your listings with photos and video

“Show Mother’s Day shoppers in the United States and around the world what makes your products unique.”

“Update Listings” button

“You inspire us, (redacted shop name)!”

When we went to the Etsy forums to see what sellers were saying, it appears Etsy began sending out the new email a few weeks ago. Two threads caught our eye:

This week in your Shop emails from Etsy are inaccurate (Link)



This Week in Shop Email Incorrect (Link)



In announcing the Weekly Performance Report, Etsy had said it would include the seller’s shop performance for the past 7 days and personalized listing stats (as well as shop optimization tips and opportunities).

But according to sellers in the discussion board threads, the information does not always accurately reflect the most recent 7 days of data.

Let us know what you’re seeing and how helpful the report is to you – and thanks to the reader for sharing theirs.