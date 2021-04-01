The Best Thing to Come out of eBay Update Is Now Live

eBay is giving most sellers additional zero-fee listings as part of this year’s Spring Seller Update, and today the changes took effect (no April Fooling).

However, the number of free listings does not change unless you are enrolled in eBay Managed Payments, and eBay reminded sellers that select categories would also see a 0.2% increase in Final Value Fees.

In Thursday’s announcement, eBay said: “The new zero insertion fee allotments are now live and will help further reduce the upfront cost of listing on eBay. The new allotments represent the next step along our journey of lowering upfront listing costs. We encourage you to continue to bring more great inventory that millions of buyers are searching for on eBay.”

The original March announcement about zero-insertion-fee listings is on this page of the eBay website, and on Thursday, eBay advised sellers to evaluate their Store subscription level to see if a change was warranted given the new number of free listings:

No Store: “If you currently sell less than 50 items each month you probably don’t need an eBay Store subscription.”

Starter Store: “Best for sellers who have a handful of products and want a storefront to brand and promote their business.”

Basic Store. “Unlock more zero insertion fee listings, final value fee discounts, and a coupon for eBay-branded shipping supplies each quarter.”

Premium Store. “If you have an extensive product assortment, a Premium Store subscription gives you substantially more zero insertion fee listings.”

Anchor or Enterprise Store. “For high volume sellers who have an extensive product catalog or are running a business that would benefit from dedicated customer support.”

Check out the EcommerceBytes Online Sellers Guide to eBay Spring Seller Update 2021 for information related to fees and free insertions and other changes. And you can find Thursday’s announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement board.

