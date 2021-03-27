Walmart Marketplace Reportedly Opens to Foreign Sellers

Walmart quietly expanded its Marketplace to allow foreign sellers, according to Marketplace Pulse, which said nearly a hundred sellers based in China joined the US venue in recent weeks.

The Marketplace Pulse newsletter says the sellers are currently showing delivery estimates as long as three weeks but will be onboard to Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), presumably warehousing their goods in Walmart’s warehouses in the US.

The publication said Walmart still requires approval before third-party sellers can sell on its Marketplace and noted some of the challenges facing Walmart in opening its doors to overseas sellers.

