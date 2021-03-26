eBay UK Adds Russia to Global Shipping Program

eBay informed sellers in the UK that it would be adding Russia to its Global Shipping Program. The change takes effect on April 5, 2021.

eBay wrote, “From 5 April, we’re expanding the Global Shipping Programme to Russia, making your eBay window to the world even bigger. With the Global Shipping Programme, it’s just as easy to sell to your international buyers as it is to your customers in the UK. Just post your orders to the Global Shipping centre in the UK and the customs, clearance, tracking and all the rest will be taken care of.”

Note that on the US site, eBay includes Russia in its list of countries in its Global Shipping Program.