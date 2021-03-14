Some eBay Sellers Confused over New Page Design

eBay is migrating sellers who use the classic “All Selling” page to the new version in Seller Hub. There have been reports on the discussion board from confused sellers who were transitioned without warning.

“Today I was bumped into a new page view for sellers,” one seller wrote. “It appears to be part of a beta test. It is just awful. Personally I like the classic view but it appears I can no longer access that.”

But eBay posted a notice on the Canadian Announcement board letting sellers know about the transition:

We’re excited to announce that we’ve rebuilt the My eBay ‘All Selling’ page based on your feedback and integrated it into our most powerful seller tool, Seller Hub. This new page will continue to allow you to efficiently manage even a large number of listings while providing additional features like downloading reports. You’ll find the overview of all your active, sold and unsold listings as well as your drafts on the new ‘All Selling’ page in Seller Hub.

If you’re currently still using the ‘All Selling’ page in My eBay, the migration to this new page will happen gradually over the course of the coming weeks. You can expect to be automatically redirected when your account is ready to use the new ‘All Selling’ page in Seller Hub. There are no steps to perform on your side and there will be no impact to your listings.

We’re excited to continue bringing you updated and powerful tools to help you run your business

Some US sellers said they had transitioned some time ago were surprised to learn some hadn’t already. “I didn’t like Seller Hub when I first started using it, but now I like it,” one seller said. “I use Overview, Orders, and Listings and ignore all the rest. I see you are in Managed Payments, and suspect that is why you were switched over.”

Note that we don’t recall eBay telling sellers of the change as part of the Spring Seller Update (see our guide to the latest update here).