Etsy Hires Former Overstock Exec to Head SEO

Etsy hired a new Global Head of SEO (Search Engine Optimization), according to a LinkedIn post by Ratish Naroor. “Etsy is looking to grow both in domestic and international market – I can’t be more excited to be part of that journey,” he wrote.

Naroor comes to Etsy from Slice – the pizza delivery app (SliceLife.com), not to be confused with the company of the same name bought by Rakuten that consumers use to manage purchases, organize receipts, track shipping by accessing their emails (Slice.com).

Prior to his time at Slice, Naroor was Director of SEO for Overstock.com.

Etsy is also in the market for a Senior Manager of SEO reporting to the Global Head of SEO. The following is excerpted from the job-post listing:

“Etsy currently supports more than 3.7 Million small business sellers worldwide, with thousands of new sellers joining us every month. Etsy also built 75+ million SEO landing pages on the domain and has more opportunity to add more. SEO has been one of the most important organic channels that drives millions of users to the marketplace and brings new customers. Our SEO vision? Be the SEO leader to evangelize SEO and educate on scaling SEO across all teams who update the marketplace.

“We are looking for an analytical and perceptive leader, who is experienced in developing and implementing effective search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As the Senior Manager SEO you help manage offsite and onsite optimization projects, report on performance, and help drive the company’s growth.”

Interestingly Etsy hired Ryan Scott from Slice in 2019 to become its Chief Marketing Officer, a newly created position – the same year it hired Marc Steffens from Slice to become its Vice President of Growth Marketing.

Sellers will be crossing their fingers that the new SEO staff can drive traffic to their listings – preferably without the fees for Etsy paid-search ads that are mandatory for sellers doing over $10,000/year in sales.