eBay Rolls Out Certified Refurb Program in UK

eBay is rolling out its new Certified Refurb program in the UK, which excludes sellers who are not pre-approved. The marketplace launched the program on eBay.com in October 2020 and has been promoting qualifying listings to US shoppers.

eBay notified UK sellers the program would take effect in that country on February 15, 2021. As of that date, items listed as “certified refurbished” need to meet updated item condition requirements and be approved by eBay UK’s certified refurbished team.

Qualified eBay sellers are permitted to use the new item condition “certified refurbished” in their listings, including in subtitles, product descriptions, and titles.

Sellers not part of the program should list items as “seller refurbished,” and they are not allowed to use “certified refurbished” or similar terms on the listings’ title, subtitle, description, and/or item specifics.

eBay provided a link for sellers to find an application for the program, and you can find the full announcement with more information on the eBay UK Seller Announcement Board.