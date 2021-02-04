Amazon Warns Sellers about New Electronics Policy

If you sell any type of electronics, including home electronics, Amazon has a warning for you. “At the end of February 2021, in order to create new listings or update existing listings of radio frequency devices you will need to fill in the FCC Radio Frequency Emission Compliance attribute.”

According to the FCC, “almost all electronic-electrical products (devices) are capable of emitting radio frequency energy.”

Amazon told sellers they must do one of the following with regards to the attribute:

Provide evidence of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization – either an FCC certification number or contact information for the Responsible Party, as defined by the FCC.

Certify that the product is exempt from FCC requirements.

Amazon said examples of products that are regulated by the FCC as radio frequency devices include, but are not limited to: Wi-Fi devices, Bluetooth devices, radios, broadcast transmitters, signal boosters, and devices with cellular technology. Here’s a link to the Amazon policy page on Radio Frequency Devices.

Amazon said it would follow-up with additional information, including a help page, closer to attribute launch, see the full post on Amazon Seller Central.