New eBay Product Attributes to Become Mandatory Next Month

eBay introduced new product attributes that sellers will be required to use in all new and revised listings effective February 22, 2021. A UK-based vendor that helps merchants comply with eBay Item Specific requirements reminded sellers in an announcement on Thursday.

Optiseller announced that “a whole raft of new item specifics in the home and garden, fashion, lifestyle and business and industrial categories are being rolled out.” It offers a tool called Optiseller Aspect Finder+ to help sellers comply with eBay policies, including helping them identify listings that are missing required attributes.

Optiseller executive Richard Falconer said eBay Item Specifics help both buyers – by helping them search in a more structured and specific way – and sellers, whose listings become easier to find.

eBay explains the boost in exposure applies to Google as well. On the landing help page for Item Specifics, eBay states: “Complete and accurate item specifics can increase the visibility of your listing in eBay search results, Google search, and Google Shopping, and help your buyers find exactly what they are looking for.”

The page features a video showing a UK seller describing the benefits of Item Specifics. The page also describes how sellers can find and bulk-edit listings for compliance using eBay’s own tools.

Optiseller said its tool is available free of charge to eBay sellers until June 30th, pointing to this page on the Optiseller website for more information.