Cha-ching! eBay Adds Coins, Bullion to Managed Payments

eBay is mandating sellers switch from PayPal to its own system of payment processing, but eBay Managed Payments excludes many categories of items, including coins and bullion.

Today, eBay sent an email to sellers in some of those categories informing them that as of January 25, sellers enrolled in Managed Payments would be allowed to sell in the Coins & Paper Money and Bullion categories.

eBay also informed them that it would activate sellers in those categories who had pre-registered beginning January 13. It will also begin sending notifications to register for Managed Payments to sellers in those categories who have not yet pre-registered.

eBay sent the following email to sellers in the relevant categories:

Sellers in the Coins & Paper Money and Bullion categories will be enabled for managed payments

Starting January 13, 2021, sellers in the Coins & Paper Money categories, including Bullion, will be notified to register or will be activated for managed payments if you’ve already pre-registered. Sellers that are already activated on managed payments may create listings in these categories beginning January 25. Learn more about managed payments.

Sellers can learn more about Managed Payments on this page of the eBay website.

“Wonderful news for us coin/bullion people (tell any buddies who already abandoned ship),” wrote one seller in a thread on the eBay boards.

It was surprising eBay did not publish the announcement, choosing only to email a subset of sellers. Let us know what the change means for you.