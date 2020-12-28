New OfferUp Exec to Focus on User Experience, Monetization

Local-shopping app OfferUp named Niti Bashambu its new Chief Product Officer. During a 10-year stint at IAC, the executive helped lead the company’s brands that included Angie’s List, Dotdash, Vimeo, Expedia and Match Group.

At OfferUp, Bashambu will head up product strategy, product management, user experience and customer success teams, a company spokesperson told us. She will focus on the balance of marketplace experience and monetization efforts through advertising.

When asked if sellers should expect any changes, the spokesperson said, “Our mission at OfferUp is to create the largest, simplest and most trustworthy local marketplace, so we’re always working on ways to make it easier for our 20M+ monthly community members to buy and sell.”

OfferUp acquired Letgo in the spring of 2020 and merged it into the OfferUp app. The company will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2021.