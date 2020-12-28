eBay UK to Enhance Seller Tools and Expand Brand Outlets

eBay UK General Manager Murray Lambell thanked sellers in a New Year’s message this month and advised them of new initiatives to come in 2021.

Lambell said sellers are eBay’s most important customer, serving 28 million monthly shoppers in the UK. “Next year we’re further expanding our teams in London and Dublin to ensure we can improve the support we provide to many of you,” he said.

“In addition, we have some specific plans on how we can enhance our seller tools to make selling on eBay quicker and easier,” he said.

Lambell also said eBay planned to introduce enhancements for buyers to make it easier when looking for specific products on the site. “For example, in the next couple of months, we’re going to be introducing a new certified refurbished program and extending our “outlet” offering to other product categories, building on the success we’ve had with the launch of the Fashion Outlet this year.”

All of this work takes time to build but will ultimately showcase your business and inventory even better, Lambell said.

eBay UK had announced the launch of the Brand Outlet in September offering up to 70% off over 150 designer brands. It had also introduced a certified refurbished program in the US. Note that both programs are targeted at large brands.

“eBay is your platform, and now it’s our job to ensure we deliver for you over the next year,” Lambell said, thanking sellers and wishing them a happy and successful New Year.