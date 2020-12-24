Sponsored Link
eBay Seller Advocate Lands Job at Facebook

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay’s former Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement has landed a job at Facebook. Marni Levine’s LinkedIn profile shows she joined the social media company as its new Vice President of Global Commerce Operations this month.

Levine had joined eBay in 2017 and was most recently active as a seller advocate, heavily utilizing the Facebook platform to engage with sellers. At the beginning of the pandemic, she began doing weekly seller check-ins using the Facebook video webcasts.

She announced her pending departure from eBay last month without saying when she was leaving or where she was going.

This year, Facebook accelerated its ecommerce initiatives as the pandemic disrupted retail, the company’s head of Small Business Rich Rao told EcommerceBytes last month. It launched Shops in May, for example, offering sellers the ability to stand up full-fledged stores on their Facebook business pages and on Instagram.

If Levine is keeping abreast of eBay news, she may be relieved she left eBay just before the shipping nightmare hit sellers. Comments on Monday’s eBay Seller Check-in on Facebook shows how dire things are for sellers being squeezed between buyers and eBay over shipping delays.

