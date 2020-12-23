PayPal Glitch Hits 2 Days before Christmas, Resolved

PayPal experienced technical issues 2 days before Christmas. Reports began coming in to Down Detector after 10 am Eastern on December 23rd.

The Independent reported that people complained of not being able to log in or being unable to send payments. A PayPal spokesperson told the UK newspaper, “It does appear that we had a temporary issue with online checkout, but that has now been resolved.”

The company issued a report before noon Eastern time stating the incident started at 15:36 GMT and was resolved at 16:33 GMT:

Resolved: “We experienced a system issue which affected Online Checkout,Account in our Production environment. This issue has been resolved as of Wed, 23 Dec 2020 16:33 GMT. Affected Regions: Global”

Its initial report had stated that the “system issue” affected “signin and online checkout.”

It appears from Down Detector that there is some residual effect.