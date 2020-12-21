Walmart Sends FedEx to Pick Up Returns

You can skip a trip to Walmart to return an unwanted present and instead have FedEx pick it up from your home. Today, the retailer launched Carrier Pickup by FedEx, allowing customers to schedule a return of items sold and shipped by Walmart.com

The new return option is free, available to all customers where FedEx provides Small Parcel Pickup service, and is permanent, not just for the holiday season.

The retailer outlined other ways it was making the returns process easier for customers in Monday’s blog post, and said it was speeding up the time frame for which customers get their money back. “For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.”

Walmart also provided statistics showing how it’s taking steps to donate, liquidate, and recycle returns.

Since December 2019, it diverted 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets from the landfill.

Through its recycling programs put in place this year, it produced 1.9 million pounds of recycled plastic resin that will be reused in manufacturing of 9.2+ million products, which will be sold in its stores.

You can find more details about the changes it made to its returns processes on the Walmart blog.