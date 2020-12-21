eBay Overcharges Sales Tax on Batteries

Some buyers said eBay overcharged them for batteries over the past few days. On Saturday, a buyer cited an example where a watch battery that cost $1.95 plus $1 shipping was showing tax of $10.71 – “I am in Wisconsin and the tax should be 5%,” the buyer wrote.

Buyers also discussed the problem in another thread, also started on Saturday, with one buyer writing “Once you add multiple items to your cart it can look really crazy. 50 batteries at $1.15 each = $530 in taxes.”

A reader alerted us to the problem, saying they believed it was related to fees for state regulations on sale/recycling of lead acid car batteries. “Seems like they applied the fees to all batteries and it really added up on multiples.”

The reader told us they thought the problem might now be fixed, “but I don’t know if eBay is going to refund excess fees that may have been paid by buyers in error.”

But the problem would be costly for sellers too, since eBay charges commission fees on the total transaction – including sales tax – through its Managed Payments program.

We’ve found no acknowledgement of the problem from eBay itself or how it would handle any over-billing.