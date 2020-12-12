eBay UK Promises Some Seller Protections in Runup to Christmas

Pandemic lockdown, shipping delays, looming Brexit, and pending postage rate hikes – online sellers in the UK are facing enormous challenges in the runup to the Christmas holiday and into 2021. eBay promised some protections to account for one of those challenges – the November lockdown.

In a recent announcement, eBay UK explained it already adding time to buyer-facing delivery estimates “to account for any delays that may arise as and when required.”

It’s also putting the following measures in place “to ensure your performance is not affected”:

Your Late Delivery rate will be automatically adjusted. We will automatically remove Late Delivery counts and any related Negative or Neutral feedback received for transactions between 5 November to 21 November 2020.

Your item not received count (INR) in Service Metrics and any related Negative or Neutral feedback will be automatically removed for transactions between 5 November to 21 November 2020. We will remove it on the condition that you uploaded valid tracking before the delivery was scanned.

We’ll be processing Defect removals and any related Negative or Neutral feedback as quickly as possible. Please be aware that it may be a short period of time when this information appears in your account before being removed.

eBay also promised its UK sellers it will implement additional protection “if and when it’s required.”

You can find the announcement on the eBay UK Announcement board.