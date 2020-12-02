Walmart Membership Program Adds Free Shipping Perk

Walmart is removing the $35 shipping minimum for website orders for members of its Walmart+ membership program.

The retailer explained: “Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart no matter the basket total. Prices on items will remain the same, true to Walmart’s every day low price promise. Delivery from Walmart stores on items like groceries will still carry a $35 minimum.”

Walmart launched the membership program in September, offering free grocery deliveries from stores (with the $35 minimum order size), fuel discounts, and the ability to use Scan and Go in stores, which lets customers shop and check out with their phone.

In its announcement, Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said, “Customers have been clear – they want this benefit. Being able to toss an item into your cart, regardless the total, and checkout right away lets them knock little things off their to do list in no time.”

In addition to its online website, Walmart+ covers over 4,700 stores, including 2,800 stores that offer delivery, “reaching 70 percent of America,” the company stated. Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.

The full announcement is available on the Walmart.com newsroom.