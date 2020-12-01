eBay Shows Focus on Payments with Hiring of New Chief Officer

eBay hired Julie Loeger to become its Global Chief Growth Officer starting in January. She spent 29 years at financial services company Discover, an indication of eBay’s focus as it continues the transition to Managed Payments.

Chief Growth Officer is a new role at eBay, which said it was combining Global Marketing and Global Customer Experience to focus on customer acquisition, retention and service. Suzy Deering stepped down as Global Chief Marketing Officer in October, and Kris Miller had left her role as Chief Strategy Officer in February.

In its announcement, eBay said that as Discover’s Executive Vice President & President of U.S. Cards, Loeger played a key role in influencing the company’s vision and “drove meaningful results through brand management, consumer insights, new account acquisitions, product innovation and customer experience. She is known for her strategic leadership, unwavering focus on consumer-centric innovation and commitment to ongoing transformation efforts.”

Loeger will report to eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, who has said the marketplace expects Managed Payments to generate $2 billion in revenue and $500 million of operating income in 2022.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Iannone said in part, “As we continue toward our vision of becoming the best global marketplace for buyers and sellers, Julie will join the leadership team in driving the overall company strategy focused specifically on attracting and retaining customers while identifying new pathways for growth.”