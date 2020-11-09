New App from Vimeo Helps Sellers Produce Product Videos

Vimeo launched a new app so sellers can create product videos for their Shopify-hosted stores and social networking accounts.

Vimeo for Shopify is a new integration with Shopify that lets merchants “automatically create dynamic, professional-quality product videos at scale,” a spokesperson for Vimeo told EcommerceBytes. Sellers can seamlessly distribute videos to Shopify and other social channels directly from their Vimeo accounts.

Vimeo for Shopify leverages proprietary AI to pull assets from sellers’ existing product catalog — photos, videos, SKU insights, text, and prices — and create a collection of high-quality videos in minutes.

There are over a million businesses using Shopify, and a recent survey showed over 60% of respondents considered video an important or extremely important asset for their Shopify stores, according to the spokesperson.

Vimeo already has partnerships with Eventbrite, GoDaddy, Patreon, and Facebook as it expands its footprint with strategic partnerships.

You can learn more about Vimeo for Shopify on the Vimeo.com website.