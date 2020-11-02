UPS Lowers Cost of My Choice Premium Service

UPS has lowered the cost of its premium My Choice service for customers who want to manage their deliveries. UPS My Choice is free for basic services, such as tracking packages and getting alerts. Customers can choose to subscribe to UPS My Choice Premium for an annual fee for extra services.

UPS My Choice Premium is going from $40/year to $19.99/year effective today, November 2, 2020. A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes that the change makes it an even better value for customers who frequently receive residential deliveries. He noted it was the first time the price of the Premium service changed.

He also offered some clarification after some buzz about another price change related to Access Points, which are locations where customers can choose to pick up their packages rather than have them delivered.

“We have changed the fee to reroute deliveries on an individual basis, but there is still no fee to send deliveries directly to UPS Access Point locations,” the UPS spokesperson explained.

The UPS Access Point network including The UPS Store, nearby retailers, and self-service lockers where customers can drop off and pick up packages.

As we recently reported, UPS rates for 2021 are going up by an average of 4.9% on December 27, 2020.