Get Inventory to Amazon by Friday for BFCM

Sellers must get their FBA inventory to Amazon fulfillment centers by Friday, November 6 to ensure their availability for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping.

Inventory for Christmas shopping should arrive at Amazon fulfillment centers by December 1. Amazon reminded sellers that it might take longer to get inventory to fulfillment centers during the busy holiday season.

Just because retailers are trying to get consumers shopping earlier doesn’t mean they’ll stop running promotions in the runup to Christmas. Amazon told advertisers it will be offering deals and lightning deals to shoppers on November 27 (Black Friday) and November 30 (Cyber Monday) as it usually does.

“Ad impressions tend to be higher during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, due to higher shopping interest,” Amazon wrote in its “Guide to holiday marketing with sponsored ads” last week. “Since the shopping event happens in the United States and in countries around the world, you have an opportunity to showcase your brand and products as customers start to research, consider, and shop.”

In the guide, Amazon listed additional holiday dates (Diwali on November 14, Hanukkah December 10 – 18) along with tips for merchants on preparing their ad campaigns.

Sellers who can’t get inventory into Amazon fulfillment centers in time can of course fulfill orders themselves (FBM).