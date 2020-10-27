Sellers Can Advertise on TikTok through Shopify Stores

Sellers with a store hosted on the Shopify platform can advertise on TikTok thanks to a new integration. TikTok is an “entertainment” platform where users can upload short videos – this 2018 article from Slate provides background for those unfamiliar with it.

TikTok announced today the global partnership with Shopify will allow 1 million merchants to create and run campaigns. “Brands are an important part of the TikTok experience, and we’ve seen that our community loves connecting with the brands they’re passionate about.”

There’s now a new TikTok Channel where Shopify merchants can access core functions of the TikTok For Business Ads Manager without leaving the Shopify dashboard.

The companies are providing Shopify merchants with a $300 ad credit to jumpstart their first TikTok campaign.

Shopify merchants can track conversions through a new 1-click pixel.

The TikTok channel for Shopify is now available in the US and will become available in other select markets throughout North America, Europe and Southeast Asia in early 2021.

You can find the full announcement on the TikTok newsroom, and you can find more information about advertising on TikTok on this page on TikTok.com.