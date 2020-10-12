eBay App Adds Voice Control through Google Assistant

eBay added voice control to its Android app, explaining that Google had approached it as a key partner for voice control, and stating it was one of the first ecommerce companies to integrate with Google for its voice capability.

Users of the eBay app for Android can now blend voice querying with the app experience “to facilitate an end-to-end shopping experience on their Android device.”

The following excerpt of eBay’s announcement explains how it works:

As one of Google Assistant’s first integrated ecommerce partners, we collaborated with Google using our deep linking architecture on four main use-cases, each of them central to our core shopping journey and asking the following such questions:

“Hey Google, search for a light blue Sneaker on eBay” will open the app, and search for the query voiced;

“Hey Google, find an Omnath, Locus of Creation magic card on eBay” will open the app, and locate the specific item the customer is seeking;

“Hey Google, show me my eBay Watch List” will open the app and drop the customer in their watchlist; and

“Hey Google, let me see my eBay purchases” will open the app and drop the customer in their purchase history page.

To achieve this voice control access to our marketplace, we exposed entry points in our application to Google Assistant using an actions.xml file. Then we handled requests defined in that file to link to different flows. Google mapped voice queries based on the contents of our actions.xml. By defining the type of action we allow our customers to do, and on which landing page, we can harness Google’s robust capabilities to map that action to human language.

With the help of Google’s natural language processing technology, variants of each of the above, in many languages, will be understood and enacted in the experience overall. This enables us to engage with customers all over the world extremely easily. This will make our customers’ experiences more seamless when they have their hands full but want to continue shopping on eBay.

eBay said the partnership with Google was “one of the many ways we are accelerating our tech-led reimagination of our marketplace in service of our customers.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Tech blog on eBayInc.com.