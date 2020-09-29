Shop Early, Shop Safe: NRF Launches Holiday Ad Campaign

Despite concerns related to the coronavirus, 43% of holiday shoppers surveyed this year say they are waiting until November to start buying for the season, and a majority (59%) plan to shift more of their shopping online compared with last year, according to NRF’s annual consumer holiday survey.

That’s a recipe for delivery disasters if history is any guide, even as shipping carriers try to prepare for a surge in online shopping.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is launching a nationwide consumer education campaign called “New Holiday Traditions” to encourage consumers to shop safe and shop early.

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said retailers are offering discounts earlier to ensure consumers can find the gifts they want.

“In a year that has been full of uncertainty, we encourage consumers to avoid the last-minute stresses of the holiday season like long lines and shipping delays. Retailers are ready with inventory and sales, and there’s no reason to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to kick off your gift shopping,” Shay said.

NRF’s “New Holiday Traditions” campaign will include advertising across digital and social media, radio and Connected TV that will air from October through mid-November in target markets across the country. Learn more about the campaign on the NRF website. “Take the stress out of holiday shopping — start early. America’s retailers are ready,” it says.