Alibaba Helps Small Businesses Fight Counterfeits

The Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance was formed nearly 4 years ago to help brands protect their Intellectual Property (IP) rights, and this week, it announced the formation of a new advisory committee dedicated to small and medium-size businesses (SMEs).

Small sellers face unique issues when trying to enforce their IP rights, said Matthew Bassiur, head of Global IP Enforcement at Alibaba Group. “We are proud to be the first e-commerce platform to create an IP advisory committee comprised solely of SMEs. Their insights are invaluable, and will further enable Alibaba to continue its efforts in advancing industry best practices.”

Alibaba Group’s intellectual property protection platform features a dedicated support center for SMEs with resources, including an online form for takedown requests.

Alibaba also continues to work with the International AntiCountefeiting Coalition to offer Good Faith program privileges through the IACC MarketSafe program to SMEs at no cost, according to the company. To date, the program has led to the takedown of hundreds of thousands of infringing listings and permanent banning of more than 15,000 bad sellers, according to the IACC.

