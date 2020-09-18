Amazon launched a new policy compliance dashboard called Account Health Rating (AHR) for professional sellers. It is designed to act as a warning signal to sellers whose accounts may be in jeopardy due to policy violations. Amazon had introduced the feature in beta as far back as July.

“If your AHR is ‘At Risk’ or ‘Critical’, your account may be at risk of deactivation,” according to Thursday’s announcement. Note that the rating doesn’t change existing selling policies.

The AHR takes into account factors including the following:

the number of unresolved policy violations;

the relative severity of those violations;

the extent to which sellers “positively impact the customer experience” through their selling activities.

A seller’s AHR is supposed to update within 24-48 hours of Amazon confirming that the seller has addressed policy violations. One seller responding to the announcement said their AHR still shows them at risk despite successfully appealing policy complaints 4 months ago.

Amazon included FAQs in the announcement, including, “How do I address policy warnings where there isn’t a next step listed?”

“In some cases, your Account Health page will show you policy warnings. The best way to address a policy warning is to cease the behavior described in the warning message. Policy warnings are removed from your Account Health page after 180 days.”

You can find the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.