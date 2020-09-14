Amazon Continues Race to Boost Capacity Ahead of Peak

Amazon opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the US and Canada in 2020, and this month alone it is opening 100 new buildings, according to its Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark.

The marketplace is also hiring 100,000 new associates across its US and Canadian fulfillment network, it announced on Monday.

That’s in addition to the 33,000 corporate and technology jobs announced last week (Amazon is hosting its 2020 Career Day on Wednesday).

As we recently reported, Amazon is also hiring 20,000 seasonal workers in the UK.

Amazon is racing to boost capacity ahead of the peak holiday shopping season, revealing at the end of July that it was ramping up capacity earlier than it had intended as a result of high demand due to the pandemic.

See today’s announcement about its North American hiring plans on the About Amazon website.