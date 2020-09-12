From the Editor – September 13, 2020

eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is stepping down from the Board of Directors 25 years after founding the company. Many people got their first experience selling online on eBay, and it’s been quite a ride. The company celebrated in a unique way by giving its earliest members a coupon for $25 good on a purchase of $25.01.

eBay will also hold a “25th Anniversary Sellerbration” virtual event on September 25th in an effort to recreate the feeling of those early eBay Live conferences of long ago.

Sellers should remember that higher holiday postage rates take effect in a month (October 18th) – the Postal Regulatory Commission made it official on Friday. The rates impact commercial domestic parcel products and do not affect retail rates.

eBay announced the Fall Seller Update 2020 on Wednesday, and one of the changes coming soon: eBay will offer UPS options through its Shipping Label program, which now includes all 3 major carriers for the first time.

Amazon has also been making changes impacting sellers – stay informed through our Newsflash articles and blog posts, and let us know what you’re seeing.

Lots of changes to keep up with, but the oddest change of the past month was one made by Etsy banning buyers from posting on the community boards.

