Etsy Sellers Submit Listings for Chance to Get Critiqued

Etsy periodically offers Shop critiques, listing critiques, and SEO critiques to help sellers improve sales, and it’s kicking off a new round of listing critiques this month.

Etsy opened submissions last week and will publish its first round of critiques on Instagram on September 1 in a live session.

Numerous sellers have already submitted listings for a chance to be selected for a critique, displaying a wide variety of items. There’s always room to improve elements of a listing – and a number of sellers noted they were new to selling and were eager for feedback. Simply posting a link on the submission thread could result in added exposure.

Etsy said it will select three different listings at random for each session, which it will hold every Tuesday from September 1 through the end of October.

Read more on the Etsy announcement board.

