Walmart to Open 3-Million SF Distribution Center in South Carolina

Walmart will build a 3 million square-foot distribution center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Commerce. It will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.

The “direct import” distribution center in Dorchester County, near Ridgeville, South Carolina, will cost $220 million and take approximately 14 months to build.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce wrote, “The new distribution center will strengthen Walmart’s supply chain network while creating more than 1,000 new jobs.” You can find the full announcement on SCCommerce.com.

In related news, Walmart restarted talks with potential buyers of a stake in its British supermarket arm Asda after it paused the negotiations in the spring to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNBC.