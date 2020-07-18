Amazon Adds 33 New US Fulfillment Centers in 2020

Amazon said it is on track to open 33 new fulfillment centers in the US this year, which will increase peak fulfillment center standard-sized product storage capacity by nearly 35 million cubic feet more than last year.

It also revealed that over the course of 2019 and 2020, Amazon will have invested over $30 billion in building capacity, tools, services, and programs for sellers. It revealed the information in a post about changes to seller IPI performance metrics.

Amazon also announced this week it will open an 820,000 square-foot facility in Pflugerville, Texas, next year. The fulfillment center will feature Amazon robotics and will be used to fulfill small items such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon said it has invested over $10.5 billion in Texas since 2010, including in local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state.

