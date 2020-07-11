EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – July 12, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Just something interesting. I signed up for managed payments last month when eBay asked so that there would be no “interruption” in my payments.

My friend had not signed up yet. She received an offer for a $50 credit on her next invoice if she signed up today.

Thank you eBay for rewarding the sellers who do what they’re supposed to. I should have waited.

Note from the editor: See our July 7th coverage, “eBay Coaxes Sellers into Payments with $50 Incentive.”

First, I enjoy you eCommerceBytes e-mails. I find them interesting most of the time. I hope you and yours are safe and well.

I read with interest the comments that eBay (and others) are charging FVF’s on sales tax and S&H. Everyone thinks it is illegal, immoral, unconscionable, etc.

When I ran my brick & mortar (B&M) store, when the customer bought an item and handed me his Visa/MC/etc. I ran it through the CC machine, with the Mass. Sales Tax included, and the sale was complete. The company that “ran” the machine and did the paperwork to make sure I got the money into my account charged a fee for doing that. The fee was on the total amount I entered into the machine, it didn’t care what the amounts were for. If I was mailing out an item that a customer bought over the phone, that amount would also include a postage I was adding on.

There is no free lunch. The company provided a service and I could, if I wanted to, use the services of a different company. The one I used accepted just about any CC I could reasonably be expected to be presented (even JCP) and their service was good so that is why I used them.

It is the cost of doing business and when I set my prices and watch over my overhead, I took the fees into account. Also, at tax time they are a business deduction.

I am pretty sure that many of those writing never ran a B&M store. I did for 18 years and learned a lot over the years.

Customers that write rubber checks, thieves, burglars, just plain stupid ones (and no, the customer is not always right!) are all the things that go along with the running of a store. Fees are just a small but important part of the equation. The stories I could tell!

I just discovered your site. I used to be an Etsy seller since 2017 and on March 13, 2020 they closed my shop with no notice for an unfair and bogus claim. I lost everything!! And during the start of this coronavirus pandemic. I never knew I was doing business with the devil.

Since they closed my shop, I now have no business and no job so I have dedicated my time in researching Etsy and I have discovered a treasure trove of stuff I never knew about them.

If I knew what I know now I would have never wasted 4 years of my life. I would have never made my business so vulnerable. Etsy needs to be stopped! I am so shocked that nobody has organized all of Etsy’s victims and filed a lawsuit OR tried to get our government involved! Where is our government? Politicians? This is not okay!!!

If Etsy can be disciplined and exposed, THIS IS THE TIME!!! They are currently CLOSING shops during this pandemic and lying to the public that they are for small businesses. And while our government is giving small businesses loans to keep financially afloat, Etsy sellers are filing unemployment while they are still selling on Etsy!

Please allow me to join your blog. Something needs to be done. We all need to band together and do something. This is America and Etsy needs to be stopped. Just like Facebook, Etsy’s CEO, Josh Silverman, needs to be called in by our Senate Intel Committee and be questioned about how they handle their business and their sellers.

Ina, they are messing with people’s livelihoods, they are lying to the public and their sellers pushing a false image, while pushing China manufacturing, in the meantime, suppressing US small businesses, I can go on. They are selling illegal drug paraphernalia, pornography on the site!! They have a lawsuit from last year that a mother filed because her poor baby died from a product sold by Etsy. This is unlawful! Where is the FBI! How can they be successful? How can they be still open.

Sorry I am just so upset about all this. You are doing such good work here! BRAVO to you for having the courage to start this blog!

eBay is a sales facilitator.

PayPal is a payment processor.

Adyen is a payment processor.

Doesn’t that beg the question of why eBay needs a SSN?

Shouldn’t that be given JUST to the payment processors who ultimately issue a 1099?

