Etsy Alerts Sellers on International Tracking Solution

Etsy alerted sellers to a change it made to help sellers who ship internationally. The company said it expanded its current Global Postal Shipping program in response to USPS changes that will reduce tracking on international shipments.

Wednesday’s announcement follows:

Updates to international shipping on Etsy

We’re always working with our partners to make shipping more seamless for our sellers. On July 1, 2020 the United States Postal Service made some changes to their service which affected all their customers and dramatically reduced the availability of full tracking on international shipments.

In order to keep providing you and your customers with the best shipping experience on Etsy, we’re expanding the existing Global Postal Shipping program, provided through our shipping partner, to include all packages less than 4.4 pounds (except for those going to Canada, which are not affected by these changes).

Now when you buy postage for your international packages, you’ll select Global Postal Shipping. For most orders you’ll be able to track the package from the moment it leaves your door until it reaches the customer.

Learn more about these updates here.

See the full announcement on the Etsy announcement board.