eBay Revamps ‘Amazon Prime’ Clone in Australia

eBay revamped its Amazon Prime clone in Australia in order to align it more to “retail standards and buyer expectations.”

Like Amazon Prime, eBay Plus is a membership program. Buyers pay $49 per year in order to receive free shipping and free returns on eBay Plus purchases along with “exclusive deals” and premium customer service.

But unlike Amazon Prime, which is limited to inventory housed in Amazon fulfillment centers (with the exception of Seller Fulfilled Prime), sellers must ship eBay Plus orders themselves.

The new criteria include 0-1 day handling; an express postage option; and valid tracking, in addition to existing criteria including free standard postage and 30+ day returns.

eBay said it also added more benefits for sellers with eBay Plus-badged listings including extra seller protections.

It’s not an all-or-nothing prospect – sellers can choose to offer eBay Plus on some listings and not others.

eBay said it is merchandising and marketing eBay Plus inventory in exclusive sales events and is also running special offers for sellers with eBay Plus-badged listings. “These promotions are only running for a limited time, so start editing your listings today to make sure you don’t miss out on these exclusive rewards,” it advised sellers.

You can find more information about eBay Plus on eBay Seller Centre.

And you can read the announcement on Friday’s post on the eBay Australia Announcement Board.