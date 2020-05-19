eBay Runs Listing Promo for Some UK Business Sellers

eBay is running a listing promotion for UK business sellers, and there’s both a free-listing component and a sale on Final Value (commission) fees. Sellers should read the details of the invitation carefully before jumping in.

The gist of the promotion for UK business sellers is as follows: “There will be no listing fees on up to 100 items listed before 11.59 pm on the 24 May. Business sellers taking part will only pay a maximum of £1 Final value fees on each of those items sold within 30 days of listing.”

eBay advises there are certain category restrictions and terms and conditions. It’s by invitation only, and sellers must activate the promotion before the promotional fees apply.

eBay UK said it had run a similar promotion in April, and classified it as “COVID-19 business seller support.”

eBay published the announcement on the eBay UK Announcement Board. Terms and conditions are available on this page.