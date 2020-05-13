Amazon Warns Sellers to Standardize Sizes in Apparel

Amazon advised sellers it will standardize sizes in the Apparel category starting this summer. This will allow Amazon to display a clean and well-organized dropdown list of available sizes, which will provide a better shopping experience for customers, it explained.

“Apparel sizes that do not meet the new standards may be removed from display on detail pages after June 30,” it said. “This applies to newly-created ASINs as well as existing ASINs.”

Amazon urged sellers (“selling partners”) to immediately begin adopting the new sizing standards and to proactively update apparel sizes that do not satisfy future requirements.

Clothing sellers may be having flashbacks to October when eBay tried a similar catalog cleanup in its Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories category and things went terribly wrong. It will be interesting to see how Amazon’s initiative goes.