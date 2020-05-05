New eBay CEO Opens Up in LinkedIn Post

On his one-week anniversary of officially taking the helm at eBay, Jamie Iannone posted a message on social networking site LinkedIn.

The new CEO thanked his predecessor Scott Schenkel, who had filled the position left vacant by Devin Wenig’s abrupt departure in September and will remain as an advisor through mid-June.

Iannone said eBay is doing everything it can to support buyers and sellers as COVID-19 continues to affect communities and day-to-day life across the country and around the world.

Iannone, who had been with eBay from 2001 through 2009, referenced eBay’s 25-year anniversary this year, saying it had moved from a Silicon Valley trailblazer and innovator to become an ecommerce mainstay.

One thing that hadn’t changed, he said, was eBay’s purpose, which he said he had carried with him throughout his career.

“Now, as much of the world navigates uncharted and increasingly turbulent waters, I am proud to see eBay’s steady purpose manifest itself in new and exciting ways as the company does everything we can to support its buyers and sellers as COVID-19 continues to affect communities and day-to-day life across the country and around the world,” he wrote.

You can find the full post on LinkedIn, which he ended with the following message:

“To everyone at eBay, to all of our buyers and sellers – let’s keep doing what we do best. Let’s keep driving to make a difference.”