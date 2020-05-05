Etsy Shoppers Cope with Help of Comfortwear and Crafts

There’s a lot of talk about increased sales of essential goods during the pandemic, but apparently there’s more to life than peanut butter and toilet paper. As people spend more time at home due to the pandemic, some are looking to update their spaces and work-from-home environments – and they want to be comfortable as well.

Etsy shared some buying trends on a recent post, and not surprisingly for a site like Etsy, art prints and craft supplies were seeing an increased interest from shoppers.

It also found self-care categories rising – searches for spa related gifts in the Bath & Beauty category increased 450% from March to April.

In addition, “comfortwear” is gaining traction in the Clothing category as working from home becomes the new normal.

In the coming quarter, Etsy projects 33% of purchases will be centered on gifting.

Along with citing those trends, Etsy provided suggestions on how to take advantage of shopping habits.

For example, it said DIY kits are growing in popularity as a home activity and gift idea, with Craft Supplies category sales growing rapidly – “With this in mind, are you able to disassemble any of your products and offer them as an activity,” it prompted sellers.

In its post on the discussion boards, Etsy asked sellers to share what trends they’re seeing, to which some sellers said jewelry, masks, and furniture. “Quite a few customers are sending gifts to health care workers with messages of support,” one seller wrote. “It’s an honor to make them.”