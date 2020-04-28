FedEx and BigCommerce Offer Deals to Help Bring Retailers Online

FedEx partnered with ecommerce platform BigCommerce to help retail stores move online amid the coronavirus outbreak. New BigCommerce customers will receive four months of free service along with discounted FedEx shipping rates.

FedEx Vice President of Customer Engagement Marketing Randy Scarborough said the two companies are collaborating to make it easier for more businesses to “stay connected to commerce and deliver for their customers.”

The FedEx Advantage Program gives current small and medium businesses on BigCommerce access to FedEx ecommerce solutions, including competitive shipping discounts.

FedEx said it also joined a new coalition of over 40 companies in Stand for Small powered by American Express, and it said it continues to explore additional opportunities to assist small businesses.

It pointed to several online resources where it provides information and insights for small businesses:

The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has information to help business owners navigate running a small company during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The newly launched Tech Chat with Small Business page serves as a hub where business owners can see what technology their peers are using to start and scale their businesses. They can learn about different website platforms and online tools and hear directly from businesses facing similar challenges.



The FedEx Making it Work Podcast features guests and entrepreneurs sharing their insights and conventional wisdom on the highs and lows of running a business.



The FedEx E-Commerce Center offers tips including ecommerce shipping, fulfilling orders and meeting expectations beyond delivery.



The FedEx Small Business Center provides shipping solutions, tools and insights from entrepreneurs and experts.



FedEx Office is keeping businesses moving forward and offering ready-to-print COVID flyers and posters about CDC-recommended safety measures and social distancing. Through May 31, 2020, customers can save up to $30 off their print orders.



See the full announcement on the FedEx website.