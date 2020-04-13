Mercari Rolls Out New Rates for Prepaid Shipping Labels

Mercari adjusted its prices for prepaid shipping labels, which take effect today, April 13th. Mercari prepaid labels offer negotiated fixed rates with USPS, FedEx, and UPS for packages weighing up to 150 lbs.

Mercari’s spokesperson Brad Williams said its most popular one-pound shipping label is not increasing this year – “It’s still $4.99, the lowest in the industry,” he told EcommerceBytes. Other rates are going up, but in some cases the rates are being lowered.

Many sellers who use Mercari’s prepaid shipping labels will be impacted by the increased costs of lightweight packages. Its new USPS rate for packages weighing up to 4 ounces is going from $2.99 to $3.49; the rate for packages weighing up to half an ounce is going from $4.25 to $4.60.

“Every year, shipping carriers increase their rates. Mercari then determines how these increases will impact our rates for shipping labels for our users,” Williams said. He provided the following charts showing the old and new rates.

“Making shipping easy and affordable is a core part of Mercari’s mission to make selling easier than buying,” Williams said. “In the past year we’ve made good progress, with improvements like our popular four-ounce USPS label for shipping small items. Mercari also provides $200 shipping insurance for all labels provided.”

And, he added, “As always, Mercari sellers will have the option to ship on their own if they wish.”

You can find more information about shipping in this help page on Mercari.com.