Mercari Donates Portion of Handmade Face-Mask Fees

Selling app Mercari is accepting listings for handmade face masks (face coverings) after new guidance was issued by the CDC, and it’s donating a portion of the fees it collects for such sales.

“Starting today, until May 31, we will donate 50% of proceeds from selling fees on all homemade masks,” the company announced. “The donation will be made to First Responders Children’s Foundation, who provide support to first responders and their families enduring hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.”

It also advised sellers not to make medical claims by writing: “Please note that while you can now list your homemade masks on Mercari, we ask that you don’t over-promise the item’s effectiveness.”

It featured 5 sellers who are making face coverings and will continue to feature sellers and provide updates on its Instagram account.

Mercari also urged its community of users to donate any surplus PPE (personal protective equipment) to local hospitals, including respirator masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.

“While you still cannot list these specific PPE on Mercari, we want to help direct much needed resources to places in need,” it wrote.

You can find the full announcement on the Mercari Blog.