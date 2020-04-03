eBay Gives Sellers Extra Free Listings, Auctions Included

We reported on Tuesday eBay was planning to run a promotion for sellers who don’t have an eBay Store, and details are now available. The announcement comes after eBay kicked off promotions for Store subscribers (March 23, 2020) and for brand new sellers who open an eBay Store (April 2, 2020). The promotions are designed to encourage sellers to keep listing during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to today’s announcement, “business sellers who are not eBay Store subscribers can now list 200 additional fixed price and auction listings free in April.”

Sellers must activate the promotion in order to participate, and eBay advises sellers to sign in to their account and view their Seller Dashboard to verify their account is meeting minimum seller performance standards, a requirement of the promotion.

The promotion runs through April 30, 2020 on eBay.com, and it excludes auction-style listings with a 1-day or 3-day duration. Certain categories are excluded.

Be sure to read the full announcement and the Terms and Conditions for details and restrictions, such as the following: “Auction-style listings created during the Promotion Period must sell within the first listing period to be eligible for the Promotion; Fixed Price and Buy It Now listings must sell before the listing is automatically renewed.”