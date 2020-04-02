FedEx Introduces Temporary International Surcharge

FedEx is implementing a temporary surcharge on all FedEx Express and TNT international parcel and freight shipments beginning April 6th. The surcharge from origin countries outside Asia (China and APAC) to all countries is 10 cents per pound – see details and exceptions on the FedEx.com website.

According to FAQs on its website, air cargo capacity is limited due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic:

Why is FedEx instituting a surcharge during a global health crisis?

The restrictions issued by various governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 are disrupting the global supply chain. Air cargo capacity is limited, and we’ve had to make adjustments so that our international networks can best deliver much-needed goods and services in this constrained environment. This temporary surcharge will allow us to continue providing customers with the best possible service during this time. Surcharge details are outlined in the FedEx Shipping Rates tables.

How long will the surcharge remain in effect?

Until further notice. We will evaluate this surcharge on an ongoing basis. Market conditions are shifting rapidly as a result of the coronavirus. Our priority is to continue providing the best possible service to our customers during this time.

Additional FAQs are available on the coronavirus landing page on FedEx.com.

As other carriers have done, FedEx suspended Signature Required for most shipments. It also suspended its money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Office services.

And like many other companies have done, FedEx said it was taking steps to protect employees and announced that the bulk of its sales employees would be telecommuting from their homes. It will reevaluate the practice at the end of March.

See more information about the surcharge on the FedEx rate-change landing page on the FedEx.com website.