USPS Extends Hold-Mail Period for Closed Businesses

In a sign of the times, the US Postal Service is extending the time it will hold mail to accommodate businesses that may be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an effort to best serve our business customers, we are temporarily modifying how we handle mail that must be returned to the delivery office due to a full box, or the business not being open to receive delivery for an extended period,” according to the USPS announcement.

Currently the USPS will hold mail for 10 days in the event it cannot be delivered; it’s extending the hold period to 30 days before it will return the items to the sender.

Once the business reopens, delivery should immediately resume unless other arrangements have been made, the USPS advised business customers, and said postal management may make efforts to contact business owners for whom it is holding mail to discuss alternative options.

See USPS Coronavirus Updates for Business Customers on the USPS.com website.