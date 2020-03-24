Sponsored Link
eBay UK Places COVID-19 Limits on Consumer Sellers

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay UK is restricting consumer sellers from listing certain goods that are in high demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. It had already prohibited all sellers from listing face masks, hand sanitizers, and cleaning wipes.

In an announcement on Tuesday, eBay UK said it was prohibiting consumer sellers from listing certain additional items “as the current national and international situation continues to evolve.”

Only business sellers who operate in accordance with current eBay policy will be approved to sell the following items:

As of March 24th:

  • Baby Formula & Milk
  • Toilet Roll

As of March 26th:

  • Tampons
  • Baby Wipes
  • Nappies

eBay will block or remove listings of those items by private (non-business) sellers, and “further attempts to list these items may result in account suspension.”

eBay also warned UK sellers that it may announce additional restrictions in the near future.

See the full post on the eBay UK Announcement Board.

